13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Apr. 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Today delivers another round of southwest gusts, with 30 mph gusts this morning, 40 mph gusts this afternoon, and 45 mph gusts tonight. Sunshine gives way to partly cloudy weather this afternoon as winds kick up some blowing dust at times. Because it's dry and windy, there's elevated fire danger, so a Red Flag Warning is in place. Tonight remains windy with lows eventually dropping to the mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers are possible Friday morning through afternoon (a 40% chance in any one spot) and a few rumbles of thunder are possible during the daytime. Wind gusts up to 35 mph on Friday will blow in from the southwest in the morning and then the northwest in the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the 50s in the morning and upper 60s in the afternoon. The weekend looks a bit breezy, but nice. Saturday sees north gusts to 25 mph and highs in the mid 70s with sunshine. Highs reach the upper 70s Sunday with sunshine and northeast gusts to 25 mph. After mid 80s Monday (northeast gusts to 20 mph) we expect a stretch of warm weather (low 90s) to return Tuesday through the start of the following weekend. No big rounds of wind are expected next week, but daily afternoon gusts of 20-25 mph are expected. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s through this weekend, before climbing to the low 60s next week as the overall weather pattern warms up.