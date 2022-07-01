13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Jun. 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is the start of the slow “cool-down” for the holiday weekend. High temperatures will be at seasonal normals Friday and Saturday with highs dipping slightly below 100℉ for the 4th of July.

Winds have started to pick up and the desert Southwest is drying out. Still a few scattered pop-up showers through Mohave county through the day Thursday but drier conditions will settle into the weekend. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Saturday morning through Monday evening for most of Nevada. Winds these days will gust over 30 mph. These, along with the dry and hot conditions, means no outdoor burning is recommended. Take care with easily flammable objects like fireworks this holiday weekend.

Following the holiday temperatures will rebound slowly with highs in the triple digits in the forecast again Tuesday.