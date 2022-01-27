13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Jan. 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Breezy winds continue Thursday night with northeast gusts to 25 mph in Las Vegas and 35 mph in the Colorado River Valley where a Lake Wind advisory continues through 7 p.m. Breezes continue overnight as lows dip to the mid 30s around sunrise in the valley. A light breeze lingers Friday with gusts to 20 mph under a mostly sunny sky. Highs are again limited to the upper 50s, a touch below the seasonal average, but overall pleasant with the sunshine and calmer wind. The weekend looks calm and in the low 60s, with thicker clouds Saturday afternoon before sunshine returns Sunday. South winds will increase to 20 mph on Monday as highs remain in the low 60s. A cold front delivers north gusts to 30 mph on Tuesday and 25 mph on Wednesday, limiting highs to the mid 50s. Right now we don't anticipate any rain chances in the valley with this drop in temperatures.

