13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Dec. 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An active weather pattern is in store over the days leading into Christmas. We have a coastal low pressure system that is starting to barrel through the valley. Troughing across the Southwest will bring snow and rain showers to Southern Nevada. High elevation snow is likely for the Southern Great Basin on Thursday.

Clouds will hang tight across the region. Scattered showers are pushing into the Las Vegas valley and could become more widespread later this afternoon and evening. Moderate to heavier rain possible at times. Road conditions are slippery so precautions are needed if out traveling. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Mohave county, including the Kingman area through Friday afternoon. Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be the wettest days but this moist tropical air mass will hang over the region through the weekend and next week. The heaviest precipitation looks to stay over the Sierra’s with impacts to Owens Valley. Accumulating snowfall is also expected for the Spring Mountains. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Spring Mountains and Red Rock until early Friday. Upwards to 3-7 inches are possible for Kyle and Lee Canyon. This system has the potential to delay or change travel conditions leading into the holiday.

Winds will pick up around the city for the end of the week, creating gusty conditions at some points over the holiday weekend. This can cause blowing precipitation and reduced visibility out on the roads. Temperatures will hit the 60s for Thursday and Friday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s for the holiday. Clouds will start to break for the weekend with some periods of sun! There are going to be slight chances for isolated showers and mountain snow showers through next week. The Las Vegas valley will cool off a lot for the middle of next week, bringing those rain chances to a wintry mix chance.