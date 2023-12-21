13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, December 21, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a 20% shower chance on Thursday. Highs will reach the mid 60s in Las Vegas, and drop to the upper 40s Thursday night.

A round of more widespread rain develops Friday morning through Friday night, and lasts into Saturday morning as a large area of low pressure swirls from Southern California to Arizona. The chance of measurable rain in Las Vegas is about 70%, with amounts between 0.10" and 0.20" causing some slippery streets. Highs Friday are limited to 60° due to thick clouds and the occasional showers. Rainfall near 0.50" is likely in Laughlin and the rest of southern Clark County. Showers linger Saturday morning (lows in the upper 40s in Las Vegas) but the rain will clear by Saturday afternoon, when highs reach the low 60s.

Freezing levels will be high this week, above 8,000 feet during the daytime, so snow amounts in the Spring Mountains look light; Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon may pick up a couple inches of snow, primarily Friday and Saturday.

Mostly sunny and cold weather returns to Las Vegas for Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day; highs reach the mid 50s in Las Vegas. We'll drop near 40° Saturday night, and the mid-to-upper 30s Sunday night (which is perfect as Santa makes his rounds) as well as Monday night. Highs remain in the 50s through next week as dry weather reigns across the southwest corner of the country.