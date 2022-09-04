13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Sept. 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat continues. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended again through Wednesday, September 7 at 8 p.m. for Southern Nevada. It's also been expanded to include northwest Arizona. The only exception to the heat warning is the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains, where daytime temps will land in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday's high of 107° fell 1° shy of the daily temperature record of 108°, set in 1982. Sunday we'll land close to 107° again before Monday (Labor Day) jumps to 109°. Tuesday looks like the hottest day of the week with a forecast of 111°.

The risk for heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses are heightened today through Thursday. Stay indoors, if possible, during peak heat hours. Stay hydrated , wear light colored clothing, and try to avoid heavy food over the next few days.

Slight relief is on the way with double-digit daytime highs expected towards next weekend.