13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Oct. 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Breezy wind and partly cloudy skies expected through the weekend before our next storm system brings more significant gusts and a chance for rain Monday. Sunday starts with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s with breezy wind and partly cloudy skies. Monday's storm system increases gust speeds by Sunday evening with a Wind Advisory for Lincoln, Nye, and western Clark Counties from 9 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. Wind gusts could exceed 55 mph at times. A 80% rain chance develops Monday afternoon with scattered showers expected across the region with light snow possible in the mountains. The storm system exits quickly on Tuesday with winds calming and skies clearing by Tuesday afternoon, but much cooler temps left behind. Highs struggle to make it to 70º on Tuesday with lows in the low 50s. We'll warm up into the end of next week with more seasonal temps in the upper 70s for next weekend as the sunny skies stick around.