13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, November 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rest of the weekend looks mostly sunny with a high of 71° Sunday. Each morning starts in the 40s. South winds pick up to 10-20 mph by Sunday afternoon with gusts around 30 mph. We "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday morning, so sunrise shifts one hour earlier to 6:08 a.m. on Sunday, and sunset moves to 4:40 p.m. A Wind Advisory will be in effect in the Spring Mountains , Sheep Range as well as Pahrump 10 p.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday with gusts exceeding 50 mph. There are no advisories posted for the Las Vegas valley. Southwest winds on Monday and Tuesday reach 30 mph as our next weather system swings across Southern Nevada, with 25 mph lingering gusts on Wednesday. Highs drop from the upper 60s Monday to the low 60s Tuesday and upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday. A small 10% shower chance develops late Monday, climbs to 80% Tuesday, and lingers at 80% on Wednesday. The storm could bring up to 14" of snow to our local mountains. There will be a Winter Storm Watch Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. Dry and calm conditions Thursday as the chilly air lingers.