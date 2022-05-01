13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, May 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An area of low pressure will drop in from the Pacific Northwest. Stemming from this we’ll have a frontal passage that will bring winds up to 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph across the Southern Great Basin. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of Southern Nevada and Mohave county. Humidity will drop to the single digits. No outdoor burning is recommended. Winds will start to calm down Sunday evening. High temperatures will remain in the mid 80s through the rest of the weekend.

Right on the heels of this system, we’ll have another one forming in the Pacific Northwest that is expected to bring another round of gusty winds Monday as it swings south. Wind gusts over 30 mph possible. As of right now no advisories are out for Monday but fire weather danger is still a concern and weather headlines may be issued later.

The rest of the week will be on the calmer side with a breeze passing through the week. Temperatures will rise briefly to the upper 80s/low 90s Monday across the valley but will come down to the mid 80s Tuesday. Then we’ll head back up the rollercoaster to the 90s Thursday.