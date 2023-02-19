13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, February 19, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rest of the holiday weekend looks pleasant; highs reach 64° Sunday with mostly sunny weather and winds at only 5-10 mph. Mid 60s on Monday with continued mostly sunny conditions and south breezes up to 10-15 mph. We'll reach the upper 60s on Tuesday but wind will be a big issue as a deep storm system invades the Pacific Northwest. A High Wind Watch will be in place Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning with southwest winds 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 65 mph possible. Clouds thicken up Tuesday night and bring the chance (20%) of some showers. That chance continues Wednesday, when highs tumble to the low 50s with west gusts of 30 mph. Dry weather returns Thursday, but southwest winds linger at 20-30 mph and highs are limited to the mid 50s with mostly cloudy weather. It likely stays breezy through the end of next week with highs in the upper 50s. Another chance of showers (and possibly thunder) develops next Sunday (February 26th).