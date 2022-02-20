13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Feb. 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Daytime temperatures will be running 5-10 degrees above average for Sunday, landing near 70°.

There will be a pattern change for the beginning of the week. There is a strong cold front pushing in off the Northwest coast, which will cause those winds to start to pick up as it approaches. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph are possible across the valley and as high as 40 mph along the Colorado River. Upper level moisture has a chance to break through our dry walls late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Right now, it looks like moisture will be limited with light snow showers forecasted for the Spring Mountains, Lincoln and Nye county with light accumulation. There is the chance for a wintry mix to dig southward toward the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada. Little to no accumulation expected in this area.

Winds will continue to play a big part in the week's weather as blustery conditions are expected through Thursday. Temperatures will take a dive as this front passes through, dropping to about 10 degrees below average.