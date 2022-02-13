Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Feb. 13, 2022

The February 13, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:25 AM, Feb 13, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Unseasonably warm temperatures will hang around through Monday. We’ll approach record temperatures throughout the weekend with the mid 70s holding on and sunny skies. We’re running over 10 degrees above normal.

There will be a pattern change for the beginning of the week. Valentines Day will still over all be pleasant with a breeze picking up during the day. There is a potent cold front pushing in from the Gulf of Alaska which will cause those winds to start to pick up as it approaches. As moisture tries to fight dry air over the valley we’ll see a bit more cloud cover for Monday and Tuesday. Right now, there isn’t model consensus for rain chances over the Las Vegas Valley but more confidence in light precipitation over the Spring Mountains and for Lincoln and Mojave counties.

