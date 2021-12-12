13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Dec. 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s certainly starting to feel a lot like December. We have a cool night ahead of us. We’ll bottom out in the mid 30s and only rebound Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Similar to today, high clouds will stick around but increasingly cloudy skies are on the way ahead of our next weather maker. Saturday morning freeze at McCarran ended the record 674 day stretch of above freezing temperatures.

There is a developing area of low pressure of the Pacific Northwest that will pull moisture southward. The Sierra’s will get hit with moderate to heavy snow, spreading to Owens Valley, the Spring Valley, Sheep Range and the southern Great Basin. The timing of this looks to start Monday around the Sierra’s and spread to the rest of Southern Nevada Tuesday. The Las Vegas Valley has a high chance for widespread rain during the day. Lincoln and central Nye counties could accumulate a few inches of snow during this period. Winds will also pick up on Tuesday with very windy conditions at times. This can cause blowing snow in these areas, which can reduce visibility. Similar around the valley, heavier bouts of rain possible at times.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Sierra and White Mountains. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range from late Monday through late Tuesday.

Following this, temperatures will remain cool in the low to mid 50s through the weekend. Clouds will gradually clear on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies for the end of the week