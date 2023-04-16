13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, April 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highs jump to the mid 80s Sunday and Monday. South breezes at 15-20 mph Sunday afternoon while partly cloudy weather develops. Southwest gusts should hit 35-40 mph on Monday and Tuesday as a system passes north of us. Monday's mid 80s will yield to mid 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Lingering southwest breezes at 15-25 mph are expected Wednesday and Thursday, but no rain chances anytime soon in Southern Nevada.
Posted at 7:17 AM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 10:17:16-04
