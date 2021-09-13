13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Sept. 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Above average temperatures will stick around through the beginning of the week. There is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Colorado River Basin until Monday night. There, temperatures will range between 110F to 115F. The intense heat could lead to heat-related illnesses.

Drier air is settling in after the storms last week. The windy conditions will continue with winds reaching 20-25 MPH and gusts as high as 35 MPH on Monday. With the winds and the low humidity, there is a Red Flag Warning now in effect for Clark county and Southern Lincoln county until Monday night. No outdoor burning recommended.

Strong high pressure will reign over the region for the beginning of the week. Temperatures will stay steady and won’t move much. We’ll run slightly above average through the beginning of the week but by the weekend we’ll drop to the 90s.