13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening Oct. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a beautiful weekend, a cold front will sweep through overnight Sunday into early Monday. Winds will pick up significantly. Gusts as high as 35 mph possible around the city. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the Spring Mountains through Monday morning. Winds can gusts upward to 55 mph late Sunday and Monday.

This cold front will leave much cooler temperatures in its wake. Highs will drop over 10 degrees for Las Vegas. Monday we’ll reach fall-like temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for higher elevations and down to the low 80s around the Laughlin area.

Temperatures will stay below average for the week. Highs will hit the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday and stay in the 70s through Thursday. Temperatures have the potential to scrape by 80 on Friday and Saturday due to high pressure slowly building this week. We’ll stay mostly dry but will see more clouds in the sky this week. There are slight chances for light pop-up showers through Inyo and Southern Nye counties early in the week. We’ll have to keep our eye on the weekend. A weather system will push through and start to bring down temperatures slightly. Depending on strength and how much moisture it picks up, we could see some precipitation for the Southern Great Basin.