13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening Oct. 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — High temperatures will start in the mid to upper 70s on Monday but will plummet for Tuesday. Ahead of this approaching cold front, winds will be between 25-35 mph and gusts as high as 65 mph possible. Blowing dust and reduced visibility is going to be a concern, especially for people out on the roads, along with dangerous cross winds. A High Wind Warning is in effect for Southern Nevada from Monday morning until early Tuesday. Damaging winds are possible with impacts on downed trees and power lines. Models are showing this cold front pushing in late Monday and picking up some moisture. Showers are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday for Southern Nevada. Snow showers are possible for our higher elevations on Monday and Tuesday. There is a chance for light accumulation in these areas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lincoln county and areas above 5000 feet like Sheep Range and the Spring Mountains. This cold front will bring temperatures down to unseasonably low temperatures with highs just reaching the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A breeze will stick around for Tuesday with sustained winds between 15-25 mph and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Winds will start to settle by Tuesday evening. We’ll have a mild, but below average rest of the week with sunny skies.