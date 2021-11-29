Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Nov. 28, 2021

The November 28, 2021 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas
Posted at 5:57 PM, Nov 28, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — High pressure settles in over the valley heading into the weekend. Temperatures will rise significantly as ridging continues to build with this high pressure. Days will start and end crisp with clear skies. We’re running 5-10 degrees above normal for the end of November and beginning of December. Highs will approach records for Sunday and we could tie the high record on Wednesday. We’ll have close, if not break record highest lows over the week.

DAY RECORD HIGH FORECASTED HIGH (HIGH) RECORD LOW FORECASTED LOW
MONDAY78° (2014)74°46° (2006)50°
TUESDAY79° (1980)76°47° (2006)52°
WEDNESDAY74° (1940)74°51° (2019)53°

Sunny skies will hold and temperatures will stay steady for next week. We’ll have a warm start to December with lighter winds.

