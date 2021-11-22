13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Nov. 21, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’ll be gusty at times for the beginning of the week. Gusts as high as 20 mph around the city and upwards to 35 mph along the Colorado River late Sunday. There is a Wind Advisory in effect along the lower Colorado River Valley until Sunday evening. These winds can produce rough conditions over the open water and cause some travel concern for high-profile vehicles traveling from the west. Temperatures will start off a little cooler on Sunday with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon around the city. Highs will remain in the 70s for the Laughlin/Bullhead City area.

Models are showing an upper level low developing over the coast early next week. It’ll make it’s way inland and coupled with a shortwave of energy brings the potential for light precipitation across Southern Nevada. Most of this action is trending to stick to the south with more showers possible through SoCal, northern Mexico and eastern Arizona. A look at upper level moisture levels, Southern Nevada will put up a hard fight with dry air. Most of this moisture will come in the form of clouds though. More clouds will build Monday and Tuesday.

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be mild with mostly sunny skies and highs around normal.