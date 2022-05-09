13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, May. 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mother’s Day has already produced strong winds possible for the mountains, prompting dust storm warnings across the Southern Great Basin. This upper-level low pressure system can still knock out gusts as high 65 mph. There is a High Winds Warning in effect for most of Clark county and for the most southern point of Nye county until the early morning hours Monday. West winds will be sustained between 30 to 40 mph.

With these blustery conditions, blowing dust is a top concern which can cause reduced visibility at times. Caution on the roads is recommended. Very dry air will also cause concern for fire weather danger. Humidity levels will hover in the single digits. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for Southern Nevada and Mohave county Sunday. No outdoor burning is recommended.

This long-wave trough will linger over the Southwest through a lot of the week. These windy conditions will extend through Monday.There are no weather headlines issued at this time for Monday. Expect it to be breezy through the middle of the week. High temperatures will drop to the 80s on Sunday and then continue on this cooling trend for the week. Highs in the 70s are forecast Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will start to come closer to normal Thursday with highs reaching the 80s. Temperatures are expected to bypass 90 heading into the weekend. It is quite possible we can see our first 100 degree day Sunday. For now, I’ve put high temperatures approaching 100 around the city.