13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Mar. 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A potent low pressure system is churning in the Pacific off the California coast. It will steadily move inland and that’s when we’ll see temperatures take a dive. Temperatures fall to the 70s Monday as this system barrels through.

This system has tapped into a good amount of tropical moisture and rain chances have increased significantly for Monday and early Tuesday. Highest amounts will be across the Sierra’s with snow expected 6,000 feet and above. Snow totals will stay on the light side with the valley floor possibly getting to about 0.25” rain. Higher elevations could hit around 0.50”. There are no flood advisories out as of now but even this small amount, especially since we’re coming out of a long dry period could produce some ponding, particularly in flood prone areas.

These windy conditions will last through Tuesday. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for most of the Southern Great Basin Monday. We’ll have winds coming in from the south between 20-30 mph. Gusts over 45 mph possible.

After this system makes its way out of the region, temperatures will slowly rebound Wednesday but then we’ll stay pretty steady heading into the weekend. A shortwave of energy will push through, with a slight chance for light precipitation Thursday.