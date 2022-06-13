13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Jun. 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect for the Laughlin/Bullhead City areas through Sunday evening.

Along with the extreme heat, we are also dealing with windy conditions across the desert Southwest. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the Southern Great Basin Sunday. Winds are gusting upwards to 40 mph, creating high fire weather danger. No outdoor burning is recommended. The winds will also kick up dust, potentially causing hazardous road conditions and poor air quality. If out on the roads, be careful of blowing dust, which can create white out conditions. Air quality will be in the moderate zone, with high levels of ozone and dust. Blowing dust will also be possible on Monday, as well as an elevated fire risk.

A cold front will push through Monday, dropping temperatures a few degrees. However, this cool-down will be short-lived as temperatures rebound to the 100s again as ridging builds behind this passing weather system. The forecast gets a little tricky late in the week, heading into next weekend. The way upper-level patterns are looking, we can be set-up for some monsoonal moisture Saturday into Sunday. There is a chance for some rain, with the highest chances being along the Colorado River Valley and Arizona.