13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Jul. 31, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon storms are firing up again in the desert Southwest. There are scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up in Mohave, Clark, Lincoln, Nye and San Bernardino counties. This instability and moisture looks to stay locked in through Sunday night. Within these storms, heavy rain and high winds are possible. Multiple Flash Flood Warnings are still in effect for Clark county and Lincoln county near Ely. A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect through Sunday evening along the Sierra’s. If you encounter any flooded roadways, turn around and don’t drown.

Pop-up storms are in the forecast again Monday. Similar to these last few days, these storms can develop really quickly, like pop-corn getting heated. That’s the same thing that is happening in the atmosphere. These unstable conditions will last through the beginning of the week. If you hear thunder or see lightning, get indoors.

High temperatures are well below normal this weekend and this will be the trend for most of next week. Highs in the 90s are expected through Tuesday with a slight rise to the triple digits for the middle of the week. Conditions for another round of monsoon are primed for next weekend. Temperatures will fall back down to the 90s at the end of the week.