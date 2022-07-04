13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening Jul. 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We continue this “cool-down” through the holiday Monday. High temperatures are likely to dip slightly below 100℉ for the 4th of July. This could be the first 4th of July to hit highs below 100° in 10 years.

A Fire Weather Warning has been issued from Saturday morning through Monday evening for Southern Nevada. Winds these days will gust over 30 mph. These, along with the dry and hot conditions, means no outdoor burning is recommended. Take care with easily flammable objects like fireworks this holiday weekend.

Following the holiday temperatures will rebound slowly with highs in the triple digits in the forecast again Tuesday.