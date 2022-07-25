13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Jul. 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An area of high pressure continues to build and settle over the 4 corners. This high pressure is funneling monsoon moisture into Southern Nevada. This mositure flow is going to last through the weekend and the week. Isolated showers and thundershowers will be possible later Sunday. It will be breezy Monday and Tuesday with wind gusts as high 30 mph, especially along the Colorado River Basin. This area has higher chances for heavier rain so this and the winds are something to keep in mind if trying to head out to the lake.

Rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday across Southern Nevada. Thundershowers are more likely these days so if you do hear thunder or see lightning get indoors. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Colorado River Valley from late Sunday through late Tuesday. If you encounter flash flooding, turn around, don’t drown. Periods of gray skies will continue throughout the week.

The increased moisture has brought down temperatures substantially and we’ll continue on this cooling trend into the week.