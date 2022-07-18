13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Jul. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This monsoonal weather pattern is here to stay through the beginning of the week. There are going to be isolated chances for thundershowers throughout the day Monday. As with monsoon, these storms are diurnally driven so they will be pop-corn like and not organized. These storms can develop quickly so it’s important to plan ahead. If you see storm clouds developing overhead seek shelter. These storms can produce lightning. If you encounter any flooding, turn around and don’t drown.

Hot temperatures will continue to stick around despite the rain and clouds. Highs will range between 105°-110° degrees around the valley through most of the week with a slight dip Friday and Saturday. There is a Heat Advisory for Lincoln County Sunday.

Winds will pick up with monsoon so it’ll be breezy at times across the valley. Monsoon looks to ramp up again next weekend.