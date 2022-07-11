13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Jul. 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The extreme heat will continue to take hold over the region through the week. High temperatures are forecast to hit the triple digit teens by Monday. These temperatures will approach record highs during these days. The heat brings cause for concern for heat-related illnesses. It is important to stay hydrated with water and to take cooling breaks.

This strong high pressure that is responsible for this building heat will maintain its blazing grip on the desert southwest through the week. It’ll be a bit breezy through the week but winds will stay below advisory level and won’t be significant. For people with allergies or sensitive groups, particles will still be blown around and lofted. Air quality will stay in the moderate to unhealthy zone over the next few days.

The other big story will be the potential for monsoon action. This high pressure system will inch east fueling moisture flow toward Southern Nevada. Right now moisture could move into the region as early as Wednesday along the Colorado River Valley. The Las Vegas Valley could see a shower or two Thursday or Friday.