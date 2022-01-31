13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Jan. 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the beginning of the week, eventually clearing towards the end with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s but start on a gradual cooling trend with temperatures dropping down to the low to mid 50s for highs on Wednesday. A cold front will seep through and keep us cooler through the end of the week with highs returning to the 60s by next Saturday. Northerly winds will pick up on Wednesday across the valley, adding to the chill. Breezy conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday with the windiest day being Wednesday. Gusts over 40 mph possible along the Colorado River Valley and the mountains.