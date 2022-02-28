13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Feb. 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Windy conditions will continue through Monday, especially along the Colorado River Basin. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until late Monday afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph possible, leading to choppy conditions on the lake.

We’ll steadily start a warming trend, with highs a few degrees warmer each day through the end of next week. Highs will jump to the 70s on Monday for the Las Vegas Valley. As the week progresses highs will rise to the mid to upper 70s, flirting with the 80s. Highs will reach the 80s during the middle of the week for areas near the Arizona border like Laughlin/Bullhead city. If you’re up in the mountains then mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s are expected.

As we get towards the end of the week the forecast gets less and less certain. An area of low pressure will push inland off the pacific coast, with a cold front looking to sweep through on Friday. Depending on the set-up of the area of low pressure and the upper-level troughing stemming off of it, we could pick up some light showers. Temperatures will almost certainly take a 10 degree dive by Friday. I’ve put a slight chance for Friday and Saturday but we’ll have to continue monitoring the development of this system. The highest chances for precipitation will be for high elevation areas with snow showers. Winds will pick up towards the end of the week as well.