13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Feb. 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Unseasonably warm temperatures will hang around through Monday. We’ll continue to run about 10 degrees above normal in the mid 70s.

There will be a pattern change for the beginning of the week. Valentines Day will still over all be pleasant with a breeze picking up during the day. There is a potent cold front pushing in from the Gulf of Alaska which will cause those winds to start to pick up as it approaches. As moisture tries to fight dry air over the valley we’ll see a bit more cloud cover for Monday and Tuesday. Right now, there isn’t model consensus for rain chances over the Las Vegas Valley but more confidence in light precipitation over the Spring Mountains and for Lincoln and Mojave counties.

Winds will be the big story with this frontal passage. Winds will pick up considerably for Tuesday. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for most of Nevada for Tuesday. Sustained winds between 25-35 mph are expected with gusts upwards to 50 mph possible. I’m also putting in a 20% for rain across Southern Nevada for Tuesday as this low has the potential to gain enough strength with the help of the orographic lifting to break through that dry air and create some instability. Precipitation, if any, will stay on the lighter side.

Temperatures will take a dive after this front passes through, dropping about 10 degrees by Tuesday.