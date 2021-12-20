13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Dec.19, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’ll have an active weather pattern for the week leading up to Christmas. We’ll start Monday off mild but we have a Pacific Northwest low pressure system that will cause deep troughing across the Southwest. Models are still showing some variance in positioning but the valley will start to see moisture flowing into the area late Monday into Tuesday in the form of clouds. Showers possible for higher elevations over Sierra Nevada.

We won’t see as much sun this week as partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies will hold over the region. Temperatures won’t fluctuate too much, just rising slightly toward the middle and end of the week. As this upper-level disturbance keeps deepening and strengthening, our rain chances increase by the end of the week. There is going to be the chance for scattered showers around the Las Vegas valley late Wednesday through the weekend. On and off again showers are possible during these days with moderate rainfall possible at times. Snow showers are likely for the mountains. The heaviest precipitation looks to stay over the Sierra’s with possible impacts to Owens Valley. Accumulating snowfall is also possible for the Spring Mountains. This system has the potential to delay or change travel conditions leading into the holiday.

Breezy conditions will stick around the Colorado River Basin and the mountains for the week. Winds will pick up around the city during the middle of the week and end of the week. Windy conditions will come with this weather system, creating gusty conditions at some points over the holiday weekend. Temperatures will hover around 60 for the middle of the week with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s for the holiday. Clouds will start to break for the weekend with some periods of sun!