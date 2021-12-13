13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a developing area of low pressure of the Pacific Northwest that will pull moisture southward. The Sierra’s will get hit with moderate to heavy snow, spreading to Owens Valley, the Spring Valley, Sheep Range and the southern Great Basin. The timing of this looks to start Monday around the Sierra’s and spread to the rest of Southern Nevada Tuesday. The Las Vegas Valley will experience widespread rain during the day. Moderate to heavy rain possible at times. Be cautious with road conditions, as they may be slippery. Lincoln and central Nye counties could accumulate a few inches of snow during this period. Winds will also start to pick up Monday ahead of this system with very windy conditions expected around the Sierra’s. The Las Vegas valley will feel the breeze, but winds will ramp up on Tuesday. Gusts as high as 50 mph possible across the Southern Great Basin. There is a wind advisory in effect for Tuesday for all Southern Nevada.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Sierra and White Mountains. The Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range has been upgraded to a warning from very early Tuesday until early Wednesday. Snow accumulation up to around 10 inches possible for these mountainous regions. As winds also pick up, this can cause blowing snow in these areas, which can reduce visibility. Similar around the valley, heavier bouts could hamper visibility.

Following this, temperatures will remain cool in the low to mid 50s through the weekend. Another weather system is expected to push through Thursday which is expected to bring another round of snow to the Sierra’s. Right now, the Las Vegas valley could see some rain, but we have to keep our eye out on this developing system.