13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Aug. 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect until Monday night across Southern Nevada. Temperatures will hit between 105F and 110F around Las Vegas and between 110F and 115F along the Colorado River Valley. The extreme heat will lead to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

A monsoonal weather pattern will buckle down over Mohave and San Berardino counties. We have storms firing up near Kingman. Another round is possible Monday for these areas and for the higher elevations in Clark county.

Nora is now a tropical storm as it made landfall. It continues to trek northward. Remnants are expected to spill into Southern Nevada. Nora is expected to move along the west coast of Mexico over these next few days and as it continues its journey toward the Gulf of California, potential impacts are heavy rain and damaging winds. A jet streak is forecast to move right over Southern Nevada in the middle of the week. This will help drive that moisture surge toward the Las Vegas Valley. There is still uncertainty of how much rain will hit the region, but there is increasing confidence that we’ll see some action. Our best chance for rain around the Las Vegas Valley looks to be Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop to below average this week with highs staying in the 90s for the end of the week. There are slight chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday but it won’t be a washout.