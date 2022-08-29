13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Aug. 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat will build through the week as temperatures continue to climb. Highs will surpass normals for this time of year.To go along with the heat, we’ll have plenty of sunshine so heat risk is going to be the big story this week. There is an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for much of Southern Nevada and Mohave county from Tuesday morning until next Sunday evening. By next weekend there is a chance to tie or break record highs.

We will catch a break from the monsoon this week.The way high pressure is situated to our east, it’s favoring drier conditions than we have seen these past few weeks.

Temperatures are expected to reach their highest during the middle of the week. The hottest we’ve seen since the end of last month. Highs will range between 105°-110℉ around the Las Vegas Valley. Triple digit teens are likely to last through most of the week in the Laughlin/Bullhead city areas. Even Mount Charleston could break 80 by the middle of the week.