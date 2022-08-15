13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Aug. 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The unsettled monsoon weather pattern will maintain its strong grip over the Desert Southwest. Pop-up showers and storms are still possible through Sunday night. Instability looks to lessen into the night but there is a chance for storms to come as far north as the Las Vegas Valley if we keep enough energy. Downpours have been soaking the region throughout the day with Flash Flood Warnings still in effect for the Mojave Preserve areas of Kingman. High pressure will continue to funnel moisture into the region through the week. There are going to be scattered chances for rain and storms across Southern Nevada so keep the umbrella handy. There is a Flood Watch in effect for Clark county through late Sunday night. Flash Flooding will be a top concern so do not drive through any flooded roadways or areas.

Rinse and repeat heading into Monday. Storm chances increase during the afternoon and evening with a few stray light showers possible early and late in the day. This will be the story through the week. With the increased cloud cover and rain, temperatures will struggle to hit triple digits around the Las Vegas Valley. Highs will stay in the upper 90s to low 100s throughout the week with highs in the 70s in store for the Spring Mountains and highs in the 105°-110℉ range along the Colorado River Valley.

Winds look to remain on the lighter side.The atmosphere seems to want to try to stabilize for the middle of the week with slight storm chances but storm chances increase again heading into the weekend.