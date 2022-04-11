13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Apr. 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An even more dramatic weather pattern change is expected for Monday. A potent low pressure system will drop in from the Pacific Northwest, pulling some moisture along with it. Winds will increase substantially. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for western and central Clark county starting Monday morning that expands through San Bernardino and Inyo counties. Winds can gust upwards to 70 mph. Sustained winds will range between 35-45 mph. That’s tropical storm force winds. This will result in blowing dust and reduced visibility concerns Monday. Dangerous crosswinds will also be a top concern so if you are out on the roads hazardous conditions are possible at times. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the rest of the Southern Great Basin. Sustained winds between 25-35 mph are expected with gusts between 45-55 mph possible.

As we have been under a dry air mass for some time, this system will have to fight hard to produce convection. Most of the moisture will be seen in cloud cover and higher chances for light rain will be over the Spring Mountains and Red Rock. No significant rain totals are expected. With the increase of humidity there are no Red Flag Warnings in effect.

Temperatures will continue to drop heading into Tuesday with highs running about 10-15 degrees below normal. Breezy conditions will persist but the high winds will be most impactful Monday. Temperatures will slowly rebound to seasonal normals by the end of the week.