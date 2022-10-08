13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, October 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunny and calm weather continues as we wake up to temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70° this morning. We'll warm to the 80s by 10 a.m. and the low 90s this afternoon (about 5° above-average for early October). Evening temperatures drop from the 80s into the 70s by 10 p.m. with a clear sky and calm winds. Overnight and early morning lows will be in the upper 60s this weekend and mid 60s next week, with low 60s away from The Strip. Highs will dip to the upper 80s Sunday into early next week, with mid 80s Monday through the rest of next week. A slight uptick in humidity Sunday generates isolated showers and thundershowers across Southern Nevada. The chance is 10% Sunday, 20% Monday, and 10% Tuesday through Wednesday, thanks to a developing weak upper low pressure off the coast of Southern California. In spite of that system, we now think winds remain under 20 mph next week.