13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, November 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The weekend looks mostly sunny with a high of 67° Saturday and 71° Sunday. Each morning starts in the 40s. Saturday looks calm but there will be south winds at 10-20 mph by Sunday afternoon with gusts around 30 mph. We "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday morning, so sunrise shifts one hour earlier to 6:08 a.m. on Sunday, and sunset moves to 4:39 p.m. Southwest winds on Monday and Tuesday reach 30 mph as our next weather system swings across Southern Nevada, with 25 mph lingering gusts on Wednesday. Highs drop from the upper 60s Monday to the low 60s Tuesday and upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday. A small 20% shower chance develops late Monday, climbs to 60% Tuesday, and lingers at 50% on Wednesday. Dry and calm conditions Thursday as the chilly air lingers.