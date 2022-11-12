13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, November 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A long stretch of cool and dry weather is in the forecast across Southern Nevada. Saturday ends up sunny with wake-up temperatures near 35° followed by highs in the upper 50s. Sunday wraps up the weekend with a northwest breeze at 15-25 mph and some clouds, as highs remain in the upper 50s. Next week the cool stretch continues, with sunrise readings near 40° and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Calm weather on Monday gives way to northeast breezes at 10-20 mph Tuesday and Wednesday, but no rain chances are expected.