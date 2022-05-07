13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, May 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Lows only fall to the low 70s ahead of sunrise Saturday with another warm afternoon on tap as highs climb to the low 90s, but our attention turns to the wind as the main weather headline this weekend. Gusts 35-40 mph are expected Saturday with gusts 40-50 mph for Mother's Day on Sunday. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect across the region with the elevated fire danger and Wind Advisories have been issued with blowing dust and debris expected and the potential for spotty power outages throughout the weekend. Highs fall from the low 90s Saturday to the mid 80s Sunday and just mid 70s Monday, about 10º below normal. Mostly sunny skies are expected each afternoon next week with breezy winds and temps slowly warming back to "normal" in the mid 80s by the end of next week.