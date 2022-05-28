13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, May 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Gusty wind elevates fire danger across the region this weekend with southwest gusts 30-35 mph Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, prompting a Red Flag Warning for most of southern Nevada. No outdoor burning is recommended during the Red Flag Warning. Blowing dust and debris will be possible at times this weekend with choppy conditions on area lakes, expect waves 1-2 feet for both Lake Mead and Lake Mohave through Memorial Day. The upside of the gusty wind is that helps kick off a steady cooling trend that drops highs from 100º Friday to the mid 90s Saturday, upper 80s Sunday, and low 80ºs Monday. We'll see sunny skies and calming winds next week with highs climbing back near 100º by Thursday.