13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, May 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —We're turning up the heat heading into the weekend with highs climbing close to 100º by Sunday. Lows start in the mid 60s Saturday with sunny skies facilitating a quick heat up! We'll top out in the mid to upper 90s Saturday afternoon in the Las Vegas valley. Burn time is only around 15 minutes, so don't forget the sunscreen and extra water if you have outdoor plans. If you're trying to beat the heat, Mt. Charleston will land in the low to mid 70s this weekend with sunshine and breezy wind. The breeze picks up in Las Vegas on Sunday with gusts to 25 mph under a mix of sun and clouds. Even with the cloud cover, highs will land close to 100º Sunday afternoon, more than 10º above normal. Highs hold in the upper 90s each day next week with lows in the 70s and gusts near 25 mph each afternoon.