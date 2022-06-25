LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon moisture moves on this weekend with storm chances dropping out of the forecast as temperatures heat up. A few isolated storms remain in northwest Arizona for the next few days, but southern Nevada is drying and clearing with sunshine expected through the weekend. Highs increase close to 105º in Las Vegas this weekend and hold there for the majority of next week with lows in the low to mid 80s.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 10:58:21-04
