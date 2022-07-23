LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lows drop to the upper 80s Saturday morning as monsoon moisture moves in. An uptick in humidity caps highs under 110º Saturday and drops them closer to the seasonal average of 105º Sunday. A 30% storm chance returns Monday and Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies with highs just in the upper 90s. Isolated storm chances linger through the end of next week as below average temperatures stick around.