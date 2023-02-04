Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, February 4, 2023

The February 4, 2023 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 11:28:42-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Light winds of 5-10 mph today continue Saturday, but strong southwest gusts up to 45 mph arrive Sunday. Highs reach the low 60s Saturday and the mid 60s Sunday (when the wind arrives). A Wind Advisory will be in place 1 a.m. through 10 p.m. Sunday with sustained winds 25-35 mph through the day for southern and western Clark County and southern Nye County.

North winds at 25 mph Monday will limit highs to the upper 50s, and lingering north breezes to 20 mph will keep Las Vegas in the upper 50s through at least the middle of next week. Nighttime lows will be near 40° through the weekend and dip to the upper 30s next week. No rain is in the forecast for the next seven days.

