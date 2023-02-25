13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, February 25, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're waking up to clouds and temperatures in the 40s Saturday morning in Las Vegas before rain will develop around and after midday Saturday and lasts into Saturday night. Rainfall amounts will be near 0.25" in most Las Vegas neighborhoods. Temperatures Saturday start in the mid 40s and climb to the upper 50s, so the moisture should fall as all rain during the afternoon. By Saturday evening, a change to snow showers is expected on the edges of Las Vegas (favoring the usual west and south valley neighborhoods like Summerlin West and Anthem) as freezing levels drop near 3,000 feet. Heavy snow will last through Saturday night for the local mountains. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the Spring Mountains, the Sheep Range, Lincoln County, and Nye County (from Beatty northward; it does not include Pahrump). Travel will be dangerous in all of those areas on Saturday with 12" to 24" of snowfall in Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon, 6" to 12" in Lincoln County, and the possibility of several inches of snow Saturday evening in Mountain Pass on the 15 in California.

Sunday will be dry, but cool and breezy with wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s and daytime highs in the low 50s under a mix of clouds and sun. Monday and Tuesday look dry with highs in the mid 50s and southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Our next chance of rain and snow arrives Wednesday, and highs will dip to the low 50s as gusts up to 25 mph continue. Thursday delivers a dip to the mid 30s in the morning with highs in the low 50s as northwest gusts hit 25 mph and deliver a mostly sunny sky.