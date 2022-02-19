13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Feb. 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and warming temperatures expected this weekend before our next storm system brings another round of gusty wind, spotty rain, and drastically cooler temperatures next week. Daytime highs will land in the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday and Sunday before falling into the 40s overnight. We'll enjoy a mostly sunny skie paired with light winds- no weather worries for the recreation forecast. Sunday we'll see an increase in cloud cover and breezy winds. Gusty wind around 30 mph moves in Monday with cloud cover mixing in and highs falling to the mid to upper 60s. A more significant drop in temperature is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as highs fall to the mid 50s, about 10º below the seasonal average. Breezy wind and partly cloudy skies are expected through the middle of next week with isolated to widely scattered showers possible Wednesday. Cloud cover clears and wind speeds calm by the end of next week, but it's a slow warm up with highs staying below average in the 50s moving into next weekend.