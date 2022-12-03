Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, December 3, 2022

The December 3, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 10:45:19-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have a pretty quiet weekend ahead of us with the exception of a small rain/snow chance for our local mountains. There's a low pressure system over the eastern pacific that will bring heavy snow to the Sierra with a decent amount of rain for Owens Valley. Las Vegas will miss out on most precipitation chances as Saturday's winds drop under 10 mph with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the low 60s, landing a few degrees above average. Sunday and Monday see a return of south winds at 10-20 mph. Highs drop from the mid 60s Sunday to the low 60s Monday, with another drop to the mid 50s Tuesday through the rest of next week.

