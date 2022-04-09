13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Apr. 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Our warming trend peaks Saturday with highs closer to record values than averages before rounds of gusty wind help drop high temperatures 30º by early next week. Highs climb to the low 90s Saturday afternoon, 15º above normal, under a mostly sunny sky. Gust speeds will increase to 30 mph Saturday as the first of a series of cold fronts moves through. Highs fall more than 10º Sunday and Monday to the upper 70s with sunshine. The second (and stronger!) front moves through Monday with significant wind impacts expected across the region. Right now gust speeds in excess of 50 mph are expected which can create dangerous travel conditions and pick up quite a bit of dust. Winds taper off Tuesday with low temperatures taking a nosedive to the 40s and highs capped in the low 60s, about 15º below the seasonal average, under partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain. We'll build back in some warmth by the end of next week as highs climb back to the 70s by Thursday.