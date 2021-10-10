13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Oct. 9, 2021

SUNNY WEEKEND BUT CHILLY WEEK AHEAD — The weekend will remain just a few degrees below normal with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 70s on Sunday and Monday around the city. The Spring Mountains will stay in the 50s. We’ll maintain a northwest flow with light winds for Sunday but they will pick up significantly for Monday with an approaching cold front.

Ahead of this cold front, winds will be between 25-35 mph and gusts as high as 60 mph possible. Blowing dust is going to be a concern ahead of this cold front. Reduced visibility will be a concern, especially for people out on the roads. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Southern Nevada from Monday morning until Monday night. Models are showing this cold front pushing in late Monday and picking up a good amount of moisture. Showers are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday for Southern Nevada. Snow showers are possible for our higher elevations on Monday and Tuesday. There is a chance for light accumulation in these areas. This cold front will bring temperatures down to unseasonably low temperatures with highs just reaching the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A breeze will stick around for Tuesday but will settle Tuesday evening. A mild, but below average rest of the week with sunny skies.